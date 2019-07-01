As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Price Rose, Stifel Financial Has Lifted Position by $895,104; O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $510,220 as Stock Value Declined

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 1,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 13,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $371.63. About 261,543 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 14,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 183,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 697,519 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D. Shares for $14.88M were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. HENSLEE GREGORY L also sold $18.72 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12M for 19.81 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc Cl by 19,770 shares to 123,418 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 36,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco (HYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated accumulated 1.12% or 10,250 shares. Virtu Financial Llc holds 0.07% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 3,091 shares. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 559 shares. Grandfield Dodd Lc invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Asset Management One stated it has 49,402 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0.2% or 56,200 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd holds 876 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Communications accumulated 0.01% or 14,519 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 6,036 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp stated it has 78,047 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associate reported 93,349 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Investec Asset North America accumulated 3,373 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FIDU) by 19,935 shares to 72,186 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,439 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.28% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Stevens Cap Mngmt LP invested in 4,034 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.01% or 123,531 shares. Kj Harrison And Partners Inc stated it has 28,100 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 3,700 shares. Compton Ri owns 20,400 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Natixis Lp accumulated 0.03% or 49,094 shares. Callahan Lc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Zweig has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 4,395 shares. 3,175 are held by Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 572,330 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 154,680 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Company invested 0.43% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Junto Capital Lp has 366,376 shares.

