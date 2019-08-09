As Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Share Value Declined, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Cut Stake by $13.81 Million; Neuberger Berman Group Holding in Macom Technology Solutions (MTSI) Has Lifted by $2.39 Million as Share Value Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Inc (MTSI) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 149,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.93M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Macom Technology Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 3,205 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – MACOM’s Innovative 12G-SDI Product and Technology Solutions to Enhance the Future of UHD; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Macom; 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Rev $142M-$150M; 05/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Family of 12G-SDI Reclockers for Broadcast Video Applications; 16/04/2018 – MACOM SEES BAN ON EXPORTS TO ZTE IMMATERIAL; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Macom; 23/05/2018 – MACOM to Showcase Industry Leading RF and Microwave Portfolio at IMS 2018

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 219,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 36,243 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 70,121 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 4,340 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 29,151 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp stated it has 46,779 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 640,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,543 shares. Colrain Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,750 shares. Company Bankshares accumulated 12,785 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 83,150 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv Group has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Llc has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Croteau John sold $68,320 worth of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) or 4,000 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,470 shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $121.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 438,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.58M shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

