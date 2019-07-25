As Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Market Value Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Cut Position by $13.81 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Upped by Hound Partners Llc

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 15.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 219,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 1.09 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $66.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2.4% or 3.55 million shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 8,574 shares. The Michigan-based Telemus Capital Limited Com has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). C M Bidwell And holds 0.99% or 15,505 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 62,839 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 25,017 shares. Axa holds 89,828 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt has 0.09% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 7,040 were reported by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Jupiter Asset reported 0.82% stake. Panagora Asset Management owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 9,698 shares. 91,291 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 9,600 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation holds 0.02% or 46,917 shares.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04 million for 17.37 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 60,616 shares to 169,703 shares, valued at $76.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 41,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,810 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.