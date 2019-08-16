As Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $16.09 Million; Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stock Value Declined While Linden Advisors LP Decreased Its Position by $734,305

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 255,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.53 million, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 224,040 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 262,661 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Timefolio Implements SS&C’s Front-to-Back Solution to Power Investment Operation – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C Eze Expands Its Reach In 2018 – PRNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Fell 16.8% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C announces $500M common stock repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 4,204 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc invested in 187,338 shares. 2.23M are held by Maverick. First LP invested 0.08% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0.02% or 189,597 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Com reported 46,376 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 109,926 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 0.08% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Telemus Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mai Cap Mngmt reported 14,390 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Company Nj holds 0.23% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 113,653 shares. Origin Asset Llp holds 1.73% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 325,400 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 572,330 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited invested in 399,851 shares or 0.82% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.65% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 210,726 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $461.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Gru stated it has 89,710 shares. Invesco Limited owns 11,551 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Mngmt holds 10.33M shares. Prelude Cap Management Llc holds 0% or 533 shares. Hbk LP holds 225,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 394,334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has 128,940 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 22,425 shares. Westfield Management Limited Partnership reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 14.59M shares. 15,000 were reported by Numerixs Investment Tech. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested in 657,728 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).