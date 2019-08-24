As Ss&C Technologis Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Value Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Increased Its Stake by $3.45 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Lifted Stake by $787,485 as Market Value Rose

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 283.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,737 shares as the company's stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 74,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 19,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PRTY, SSNC, GOOG – Nasdaq" on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: SSNC,JKS,LRAD – Nasdaq" published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga" on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform Integrates with RIA in a Box's MyRIACompliance Software to Provide Real-Time Updates – PRNewswire" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "SS&C Names New President and Executive Leadership for SS&C Health – PRNewswire" with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,700 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,180 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.