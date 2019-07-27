As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Position by $399,483; Insmed (INSM) Holder Foresite Capital Management Ii Lowered Stake by $1.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 1.44 million shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 919,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73M, down from 967,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 819,561 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has risen 6.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $686.6M; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 10/04/2018 – Insmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Insmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,631 shares to 11,511 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,450 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.87 EPS, up 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-1 per share. After $-0.94 actual EPS reported by Insmed Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.45% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $137,500 activity.