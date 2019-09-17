As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Price Declined, Hhr Asset Management Has Raised Position; Hood River Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) as Share Price Rose

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 149,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 394,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71 million, up from 244,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 1.14 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 58.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 88,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 242,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.72M, up from 153,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.39. About 177,699 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Westfield Cap Management Communication Limited Partnership reported 0.49% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Alps Advsr invested in 12,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 2.29 million shares. Incline Glob Mngmt invested 6.08% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 15,936 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Shaker Invests Ltd Llc Oh owns 10,200 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.12% or 329,362 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 37,688 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 311,600 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 774,059 shares. North Star Asset Management has 1.42% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 315,125 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.27% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,200 shares to 253,342 shares, valued at $51.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 678,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,393 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

