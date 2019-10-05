As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Declined, Incline Global Management Lifted Its Stake; Goldman Sachs Group Has Cut Its Holding in Invacare (IVC) as Share Value Declined

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 51,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 512,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.52 million, up from 460,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.01M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 32.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 417,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% . The institutional investor held 876,085 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 264,202 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC); 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Analysts await Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 47.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Invacare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold IVC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 3.00% less from 37.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,600 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability reported 25 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 38,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management, California-based fund reported 218,932 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 53,919 shares. Art Llc has 0% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 81,216 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,197 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 208,300 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 285,906 shares stake. Johnson Counsel owns 0.01% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 128,064 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:UAL) by 48,400 shares to 103,900 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.82M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Great Ajax Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Partners Lc invested 0.58% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). D E Shaw holds 0% or 10,761 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability owns 800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 0.02% or 211,614 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc accumulated 26,823 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc invested in 0.01% or 175,743 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 79,580 shares stake. Next Group Inc Inc owns 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,740 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 7,923 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.07% or 33,037 shares in its portfolio. Comm Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 11,705 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Management invested 1.51% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ci Invests Incorporated has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cantillon Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.26M shares. Impact Advsr Limited Liability invested 1.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 160 shares to 13,826 shares, valued at $26.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,198 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).