As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shares Declined, Echo Street Capital Management Has Increased by $11.98 Million Its Stake; Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Holding Lifted by Shaker Financial Services Llc

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 210,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.99M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 914,929 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) by 378.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 172,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 218,120 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 45,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Franklin Unvl Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 6,407 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 22,970 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.15 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 630,406 shares. 11,300 are held by Oakbrook Invests Lc. Valinor Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.54M shares or 5.33% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc invested in 0.04% or 815,149 shares. Incline Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 512,322 shares for 6.08% of their portfolio. 9,263 were accumulated by Private Tru Com Na. Raymond James Associates has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 301,433 shares. First Manhattan Comm invested in 4,496 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by Finance Architects. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 81,663 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 41,536 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 79,214 shares to 213,949 shares, valued at $28.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 172,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,999 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “How Jacksonville became a “mecca for the financial services industry” – Jacksonville Business Journal” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Glbl Adv & Prem Opp Fd (IGA) by 140,955 shares to 44,742 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Real Assets Incom by 47,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,753 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 5 investors sold FT shares while 10 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 39.48% more from 3.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Invesco Ltd reported 374,550 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Com has 36,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City Hldg has invested 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Bank Of America De accumulated 26,004 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,600 are held by Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Co. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 4,252 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 18,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 28,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated holds 47,377 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 260,403 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Doliver LP stated it has 0.06% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Shaker Fincl Services Limited Liability Co has invested 0.83% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn owns 0% invested in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 479,479 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 122,322 shares or 0.07% of the stock.