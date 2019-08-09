As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Declined, Holder Incline Global Management Decreased Its Stake by $29.89 Million; Flws/1 (FLWS) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Position

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 26,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 69,489 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 43,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 144,766 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 2.18 million shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.3% – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Revere Bank and Virginia Commonwealth Bank Select SS&C for CECL Transition – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SSNC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 56,184 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 1.72 million are held by Swedbank. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 32,426 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 308,400 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe has 0.66% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Maverick Cap reported 1.88% stake. 17,933 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 144,926 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 422,759 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 111,330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 3,358 shares. British Columbia Management Corp accumulated 46,917 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Incline Glob Mgmt Limited Liability has 5.89% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 23,800 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 65,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,528 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 27,881 shares. Aperio Limited Liability reported 30,256 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Aqr Cap Management Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 962,225 shares. Beddow Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 3.55% or 354,441 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 2,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated holds 0.05% or 41,732 shares in its portfolio. 14,600 were accumulated by Amp Limited. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). 76,495 are held by Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership. 18,068 were reported by Zebra Mngmt. Eam Invsts Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Northern stated it has 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “15 Stocks Sitting on Huge Piles of Cash – Investorplace.com” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For VCR – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.