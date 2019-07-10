As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Select Equity Group LP Trimmed Its Stake; Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose While Heritage Investors Management Upped Position

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 727,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.51M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.43B, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 238,544 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 21,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $519.91. About 56,000 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 174,906 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 63 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Com Nj accumulated 113,653 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 425,660 shares stake. 19,540 were accumulated by Southeast Asset Advisors. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 17,933 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 42,100 shares or 0.19% of the stock. New York-based Prelude Cap Management Ltd has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 77,463 shares. Toth Advisory holds 5,325 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1.17M are held by Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $216.35 million for 17.26 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 4,295 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $617.71 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 725,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. 2,785 shares valued at $1.06M were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 3,867 shares valued at $1.47M was sold by STROHMEYER KARL. 1,257 shares were sold by VAN CAMP PETER, worth $478,833. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Schwartz Eric. The insider Meyers Charles J sold 5,648 shares worth $2.15M.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,774 shares to 106,228 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 36,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,219 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).