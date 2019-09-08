As Ss&C Technologis Hldgs (SSNC) Shares Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding; Emory University Cut Its Incyte (INCY) Position by $615,158

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 283.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 74,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 19,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa

Emory University decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 7,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 35,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.24. About 676,090 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR; 09/04/2018 – Physicians’ Education Resource® Presents ‘Practical Application of Sequencing for EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancers: A Focus on Recent Evidence and Key Next Steps in Trials’ Symposium; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG’S LOW DOSE WINS FDA PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 0.06% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 33,100 shares. Legal And General Gp Incorporated Public Llc owns 1.03M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tributary Ltd reported 20,600 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.04% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). British Columbia Invest Corporation owns 66,407 shares. Brown Capital Management Limited Co invested in 370,304 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Piedmont Inv reported 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, United Cap Financial Advisers Lc has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Optimum Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 500 shares. Ashford Management has 152,888 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 970 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 7,887 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 0.03% or 316,018 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management holds 5,738 shares.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $119.87 million for 36.69 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,700 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,180 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.