As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Com (SSNC) Valuation Declined, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Boosted Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Bender Robert & Associates Has Upped Holding

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com (SSNC) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 62,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52M, up from 970,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 1.96M shares traded or 0.61% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 1,463 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,826 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Provident Investment Management owns 4.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 237,450 shares. Accredited Invsts accumulated 9,273 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Fort Point Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,822 shares. Cap Management Corporation Va holds 19,704 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 88,122 shares. Factory Mutual Com reported 365,911 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd holds 2.9% or 767,890 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Management Llc stated it has 1,700 shares. Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership invested in 0.54% or 3,966 shares. Madison Hldg Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc has 1.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cookson Peirce And Company holds 0.06% or 5,341 shares. Lafayette Invests invested in 2.3% or 46,478 shares.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,168 shares to 27,495 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Compton Management Ri invested in 20,300 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 232,195 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Fincl Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 193,024 shares. 114,677 are held by Punch Assocs Mngmt Inc. Synovus holds 33,813 shares. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.31M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 81,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 24,167 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0% or 6,540 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 465,084 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 2,800 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company stated it has 23,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc Com by 32,384 shares to 79,131 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc Com New by 170,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 754,620 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.