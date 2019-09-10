As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Price Declined, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Position; Csx (CSX) Shareholder Korea Investment Cut Its Holding

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 98,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 719,911 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.86M, down from 818,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 3.97M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.07M, up from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 1.48M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 14,698 shares to 67,400 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 41,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $800.19M for 17.09 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples invested in 21,058 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Georgia-based Chatham Cap Group has invested 0.28% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Colorado-based Advsrs Asset has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Indiana Trust Management has 0.2% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 632,772 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 66,578 shares. Nomura Hldg invested in 649,461 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co holds 0.52% or 102,040 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt holds 0.06% or 335,997 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Mngmt holds 1.57% or 24,230 shares. 121,770 are held by Cibc Asset. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.23% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability holds 86,737 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $77.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).