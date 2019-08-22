As Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Market Value Declined, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Boosted by $385,560 Its Position; Consulta LTD Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $52.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $122.98. About 662,650 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 1.13M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 3,405 shares to 5,040 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU) by 8,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,065 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Enterprise Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 371,348 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 24,973 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pension Serv holds 301,398 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The New Jersey-based Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Franklin holds 3,250 shares. Cantillon Ltd Liability Company reported 2.4% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 325,400 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks reported 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Great Lakes Llc accumulated 78,779 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 13,588 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James Fin Advsr Inc reported 71,658 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Capital Impact Limited Liability Corp reported 56,718 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 53,532 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 949,175 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 826,250 shares. 21,013 were accumulated by American Century Cos. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 2.47M shares. James Investment Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Nordea Invest Ab has 376,630 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 54,099 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 340 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.13% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 3,780 shares. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,475 shares. 66,579 were reported by Proshare Ltd Liability.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.