As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Valuation Declined, Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $24.93 Million; Barton Investment Management Has Lifted Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $1.55 Million; Stock Price Declined

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 395,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.76M, up from 950,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 2.44 million shares traded or 36.30% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 293,819 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86M, up from 278,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 5.46 million shares traded or 47.11% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co holds 0.11% or 78,779 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 737,598 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 17,159 shares. National Pension Ser invested in 0.07% or 301,398 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 572,330 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 111,273 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 2.32M shares. Shine Invest Advisory reported 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Stifel invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 156,859 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.27 million shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi holds 1.45% or 174,906 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 27,489 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.18% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 38,002 shares to 721,983 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 137,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 46,901 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 1,346 shares. Mig Ltd Com invested in 488,300 shares or 6.73% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.09% or 3.59 million shares. Century Incorporated owns 1.39 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 74,965 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 46,746 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Company reported 13,437 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4.03 million shares. Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America stated it has 860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Harbour Management Counsel Lc reported 12,712 shares. Van Eck Corp reported 10,921 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 139,505 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd has 16,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.