As Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Raised Stake; Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Has Upped Its Stake by $3.90 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (ADP) by 237.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 34,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.87. About 1.63 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 2.30 million shares traded or 29.94% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 9,685 shares to 6,285 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 1.45% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Nordea Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 311,366 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 111,273 shares. 1.75 million were accumulated by Turtle Creek Asset Inc. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Reilly Fincl Lc invested in 0% or 440 shares. 55,556 were reported by Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Limited. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 184,837 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Comerica Fincl Bank owns 10,471 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com reported 29,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Lp invested in 6,470 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 5,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.11 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 273,359 shares to 27,241 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 35,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,699 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,826 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% or 34,000 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Company holds 0% or 2,099 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 175,182 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.1% or 52,100 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 0.56% or 9,913 shares. Ipswich Co reported 8,189 shares stake. City Com has invested 1.48% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 49,030 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 4,351 shares in its portfolio. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt LP reported 136,541 shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 250,435 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co. Moreover, Madison Inc has 0.25% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 84,400 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 10,732 shares.

