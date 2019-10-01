As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Holding by $12.94 Million; As Saga Communications (SGA) Stock Declined, Minerva Advisors Raised Its Position by $1.21 Million

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 4,381 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 15/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Net $1.53M; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saga Communications Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGA); 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 56.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 227,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 172,774 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95M, down from 399,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 1.09M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $227,781 activity.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $184.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold SGA shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.49 million shares or 0.16% more from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Vanguard Gp Inc reported 203,519 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). 63,512 are held by State Street. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 129 shares. Seizert Partners Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 22,532 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 14,200 shares. 5,842 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 55,451 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 2.26% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 33,000 shares. 2,416 were accumulated by Gru.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,535 shares to 1,995 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 112,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kj Harrison Prtn holds 0.62% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. 26,608 are owned by Amalgamated Bank. Swedbank reported 0.6% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bp Public Limited invested in 0.05% or 23,000 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited stated it has 93,273 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.02M shares or 0.88% of the stock. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 12,409 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.23% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj has 16,750 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 11,192 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Swiss Fincl Bank owns 736,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 35,487 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 100,498 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.24M for 14.58 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.