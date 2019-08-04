As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Price Declined, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $5.04 Million; As Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) Market Valuation Declined, Alphamark Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) by 17446.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 7,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 43 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $305.24. About 438,218 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 3.26 million shares traded or 98.27% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,535 shares to 18,269 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 144,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,320 shares, and cut its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 0% or 5,565 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.16% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 14,881 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pension Serv invested in 0.15% or 91,832 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.03% or 150 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.69% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.47% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 6,200 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 992 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Orbimed Ltd Liability Company invested in 214,800 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca reported 4,301 shares. First LP holds 0.29% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 360,562 shares. 856 are held by Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Com owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Company accumulated 800 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc stated it has 37,958 shares.