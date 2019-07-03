As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Incline Global Management Has Lowered Stake by $29.89 Million; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Cut Stake

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 2.25M shares traded or 62.81% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.51. About 826,178 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,438 shares to 154,618 shares, valued at $28.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 2,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Shares for $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.21% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Hills Fincl Bank Tru has 0.54% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,782 shares. Rare Infra stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Centurylink Com holds 0.72% or 9,434 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.33% stake. Live Your Vision Lc holds 0.07% or 1,156 shares. Moreover, Horrell Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 362 shares. Advisory Service holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,775 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 14,870 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv reported 610 shares. Moreover, Choate Inv Advsr has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Artemis Invest Management Llp reported 291,799 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 1,600 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 900 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,728 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $758.84 million for 17.70 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

