As Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Shares Declined, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Hanson Mcclain Has Lowered Position by $10.09 Million

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 86,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34 million, down from 250,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 2,775 shares to 16 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136 are held by Farmers & Merchants. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 46,913 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 14,390 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Southpoint Capital Ltd Partnership invested 8.11% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.1% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1,900 shares. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 200,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Fil Limited accumulated 671,569 shares. Markston Interest Limited Liability stated it has 1,125 shares. Origin Asset Llp holds 1.73% or 325,400 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Com reported 42 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 831,958 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madrona Services Ltd Co owns 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,589 shares. Karpus has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 3,018 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Liability holds 136,530 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 2.22% or 52,618 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 217,589 shares or 6.3% of all its holdings. 137,878 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 8.10M shares. Bonness Enterprise Incorporated, a -based fund reported 56,700 shares. 18,102 were reported by Peninsula Asset Mgmt. Bsw Wealth Prns reported 4,073 shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Co Delaware holds 4.16% or 488,390 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,760 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 93,818 shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 7,708 shares to 89,152 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 20,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,390 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

