As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Value Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Lifted Stake; As Masco (MAS) Share Value Rose, Holder 1St Source Bank Has Trimmed by $306,189 Its Stake

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 521,414 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 878.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 382,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 425,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.11M, up from 43,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 273,086 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.48M for 14.78 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,200 were reported by De Burlo Grp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 364,063 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 156,060 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 0.03% or 4.03 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 1St Source National Bank & Trust, Indiana-based fund reported 25,959 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Parkside Fin Bank & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 2.11M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 39,776 shares. 1.08 million were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 42 shares. 46,376 were reported by Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 96,724 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 20,607 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.04% or 311,366 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 200,442 are held by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested 1.41% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 6,225 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0.08% or 5,325 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc invested in 65,600 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 284,443 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Adage Capital Partners Grp has invested 0.12% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

