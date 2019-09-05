As Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Shares Declined, Holder Bamco Increased Holding; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Cut by $373,779 Its Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (LH) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 2,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 10,469 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 12,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $170.11. About 366,159 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 99,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 6.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400.38M, up from 6.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 813,624 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Intl Smlcp (GWX) by 20,074 shares to 77,332 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc Com (NYSE:INGR) by 25,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45M for 14.92 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,095 are held by Thomas White Intl. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cohen And Steers Inc holds 32,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 0% or 25 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 15,647 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Veritas Mgmt Llp has invested 6.95% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Advsrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,864 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 45,187 shares. Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,656 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd reported 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 2019 Hedge Fund Trends – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 774 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 46,913 shares. North Star Asset Inc owns 284,443 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cantillon Cap Mgmt Lc has 2.4% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3.55M shares. Pension has 301,398 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company stated it has 0.43% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dnb Asset Management As reported 66,016 shares. 203,927 are held by Gotham Asset Management Limited Co. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 91,291 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Nordea Investment invested in 311,366 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.09% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, American Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 169,209 shares to 188,166 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 161,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,828 shares, and cut its stake in Anaplan Inc.