As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined, Banbury Partners Lifted by $3.92 Million Its Stake; As Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Valuation Rose, Holder Gabelli Funds Trimmed Its Stake by $522,000

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 68,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 449,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.92M, up from 381,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 847,496 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 210,173 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.49 million, down from 213,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.33. About 606,403 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IFF to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference September 5 – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IFF Completes Buyout of Remaining Shares of Wiberg Corporation – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IFF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. â€“ IFF – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 47,000 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $36.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,100 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com (NYSE:NYCB).

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.57M for 19.60 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairfield Bush And has 18,594 shares. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.08% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,815 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 6,805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Qs Investors Lc owns 2,423 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fin Svcs accumulated 7 shares. Sei Co has 68,693 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.05% or 387,721 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Com reported 5,000 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Norinchukin National Bank The has 48,205 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 23,356 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt & Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.04% or 6,930 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$44.21, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C Announces Second Round of 2019 Enhancements for AWD – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Unveils New SS&C Intralinks Executive Team – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.