As Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Stock Value Declined, Holder North Star Asset Management Has Lifted Position; As Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Stock Rose, Rmb Capital Management Lowered Stake

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 28,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 260,018 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 288,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 233,469 shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 284,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, up from 266,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 5.58M shares traded or 241.06% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Services holds 216 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.07% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 244,413 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 55,556 shares. Hallmark Cap Inc holds 231,918 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. 818,118 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui. Tiaa Cref Management Lc reported 0.03% stake. Swiss Savings Bank holds 753,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bessemer Incorporated has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 12,896 shares. Compton Capital Ri holds 0.56% or 20,400 shares. Valinor Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.48M shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability reported 7,640 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 123,531 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 2,734 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,450 shares to 133,387 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 18,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,880 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $114,713 activity. $14,652 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn on Wednesday, May 29. Shares for $100,061 were bought by Hobart Brian E on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 9,646 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Secor LP holds 0.21% or 20,179 shares. Macquarie stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). First Advisors LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,130 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation owns 294,066 shares. American Gru reported 20,840 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 228 shares. 5,337 are owned by United Services Automobile Association. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 10,834 were reported by Goodman Fincl Corporation.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (NYSE:BK) by 125,500 shares to 376,500 shares, valued at $18.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 53,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.42M for 10.03 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.48% EPS growth.