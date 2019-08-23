As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Incline Global Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $18.29 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 110,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 451,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.29M, down from 561,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $177.58. About 11.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – California Today: California Today: Facebook Under Fire, Yet Again; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 20/03/2018 – The report follows a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after research firm Cambridge Analytica was alleged to have improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 20/03/2018 – Facebook will use the energy produced at the facility to power its data center in Papillon, Nebraska; 23/03/2018 – Facebook loses Tesla and SpaceX over data furore; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 16/04/2018 – Here Are Some Ways Washington Could Rein In Facebook: QuickTake; 22/03/2018 – SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE FOUND NEAR OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN CENTRAL LONDON – BRITISH POLICE

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 1.05M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com by 346,383 shares to 846,383 shares, valued at $44.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 180,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

