As Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Valuation Declined, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Stake; As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Stock Price Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Lowered Its Position

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 219,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 830,896 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 658,235 shares traded or 47.87% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service to Cooperate on Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG PROPOSES TO COMBINE W/ DORIAN IN $ $1.1B TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company owns 3,700 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.23% or 16,356 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Markston Limited Com owns 1,125 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability stated it has 2,600 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Ny holds 7,640 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.64 million shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Oppenheimer & has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 22 shares. Fil Limited invested 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Goldman Sachs owns 422,759 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.11M shares. Banbury Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 381,174 shares or 7.02% of all its holdings.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.