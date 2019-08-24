As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Declined, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Upped by $2.22 Million Its Position; As Disney Walt (DIS) Share Value Rose, Wendell David Associates Has Increased by $600,177 Its Stake

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,787 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 61,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 35,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 835,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.24M, up from 800,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 93,803 shares to 386,661 shares, valued at $70.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,370 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,549 are owned by Regions Fincl Corporation. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4,395 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 0.04% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 242,859 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj holds 0.49% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Banbury holds 381,174 shares or 7.02% of its portfolio. Waratah Capital Advsrs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 540,920 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 14,017 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 174,906 shares. 4,204 are held by Sigma Planning. Ashfield Prtn Lc reported 0.68% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). United Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cibc has 11,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SS&C names new global sales head – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C Names New President and Executive Leadership for SS&C Health – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: SSNC,RNG,IT – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C: Assessing The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California Public Employees Retirement reported 4.41 million shares stake. Barnett has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.11% stake. Amer Invest Svcs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Act Ii Mngmt LP accumulated 9,551 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 25,684 shares. Notis stated it has 14,170 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Orrstown Svcs owns 8,062 shares. Kentucky-based Argi Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Karp Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 10,789 shares or 0.95% of the stock. 4,001 are held by Fincl Advisory Ser Inc.