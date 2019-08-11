As Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased Its Holding; As Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Trimmed by $7.39 Million Its Position

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 140,227 shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 2.32 million shares traded or 31.55% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). American Interest Group reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 1.12M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 2,837 shares stake. 12,040 are owned by Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Secs Limited reported 7,658 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 7,600 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 206,116 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 0.58% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 27,780 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 8,128 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 203,250 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 18,466 shares. Qs Ltd has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Ameritas Invest owns 938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 160,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 4,496 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 11.91 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 6,153 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 12,896 shares. Aqr Capital Lc holds 0% or 27,489 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 9,205 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.23% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). First Mercantile has 18,159 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma has 0.19% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 9,730 shares in its portfolio. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has 20,400 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,497 shares. Alps has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Farmers And Merchants Investments invested in 136 shares or 0% of the stock.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Tips Etf (VTIP) by 6,560 shares to 17,055 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV).