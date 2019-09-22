As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined, Envestnet Asset Management Has Increased by $665,589 Its Holding; As Acelrx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Valuation Declined, Blackrock Has Increased Its Stake

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) by 149.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 3.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 29.65% . The institutional investor held 6.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.30 million, up from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 774,399 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has declined 5.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 09/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES THAT FDA WILL ACKNOWLEDGE ACCEPTANCE OF NDA WITHIN 30 CALENDAR DAYS OF RESUBMISSION DATE; 30/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Publication Analyzing Errors Associated with Existing IV Patient-Controlled Analgesia Systems; 24/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CONSIDERS DSUVIA NDA RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE CLASS 2 RESPONSE TO THEIR OCTOBER 2017 ACTION LETTER; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE REMAINING KEY MILESTONES THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – AcelRx Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA For DSUVIA; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Sees Resubmission of NDA for Zalviso in 2H; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for DZUVEO for Management of Acute Moderate to Severe Pain in Medically Monitored Settings; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx Resubmits New Drug Application for DSUVIA(TM); 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Completes Human Factors Study for DSUVIA; 09/05/2018 – AcelRx resubmits New Drug Application for DSUVIA™

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 11,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 165,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 153,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 1.39 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $11,550 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold ACRX shares while 12 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.80 million shares or 64.65% more from 11.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Barclays Plc owns 50,640 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 3.38 million shares. 14,772 are owned by Gru One Trading Lp. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 35,862 shares. 22,487 were accumulated by Citigroup. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 346,150 shares. 73,778 are held by Sectoral Asset Incorporated. D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 29,305 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). 1,000 were accumulated by Burt Wealth. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 48,385 shares or 0% of the stock.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 930,735 shares to 45.81M shares, valued at $1.46 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Ed Inc by 19,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0.23% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 9,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alkeon Limited Liability Com has 0.99% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Prudential Financial holds 211,614 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sandhill Capital Limited Co reported 3.14% stake. Swarthmore Grp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 145,100 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Comerica National Bank has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 10,425 shares. 19,947 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank. Globeflex Cap LP owns 0.33% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 27,716 shares. Toth Finance Advisory has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 481,856 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Commercial Bank holds 11,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.15% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

