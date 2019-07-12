As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Value Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Holding; Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Shareholder Icm Asset Management Increased Position

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.98M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 25,014 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 22/03/2018 S&P REVISES ACCO BRANDS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 54,254 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,254 shares to 102,120 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 10,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,767 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).