As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Share Value Declined, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Raised Stake by $303,867; Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Maintained by Rbo & Co Llc

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 5,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 24,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 39,404 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 58,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 199,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, up from 140,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $73.03. About 292,631 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Llc reported 1,125 shares. Westfield Mngmt LP accumulated 0.49% or 1.12M shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 23,169 shares. Horizon Invest Services Lc owns 39,978 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.16% stake. Select Equity Grp Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.88 million shares. Synovus Corp owns 33,813 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Delphi Ma holds 0.58% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 11,229 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication invested in 0.02% or 25,265 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 20,404 shares. Moreover, Swarthmore Group Incorporated has 2.06% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 145,100 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 147,260 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.2% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 303,900 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.21% or 481,856 shares. Callahan Advsrs Llc has 49,971 shares.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8,111 shares to 98,325 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 89,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,111 shares, and cut its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap holds 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 36,400 shares. Blair William & Com Il reported 792,691 shares. Wright Invsts Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 28,438 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 891,974 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y has 2.33% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 82,698 shares. Moreover, Mairs & Incorporated has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Peapack Gladstone owns 156,387 shares. Marietta Inv Partners Limited Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 26,833 shares. Axa invested in 0.2% or 695,107 shares. Skba Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 172,555 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 22.22 million shares stake. Chemung Canal holds 0.12% or 7,046 shares in its portfolio. Blue Finance Capital holds 0.56% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,932 shares. Toth Advisory stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock.