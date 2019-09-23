As Sps Commerce (SPSC) Valuation Rose, Summit Creek Advisors Raised Holding by $2.64 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder American Investment Services Cut by $367,470 Its Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 86.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 25,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 55,818 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, up from 29,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 99,300 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SPS Commerce; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 36,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 14,147 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 50,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 32.95 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE – FOR LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENTS, TO CONTINUE TO RECOGNIZE REV USING PCT OF COMPLETION BASED ON COSTS INCURRED RELATIVE TO TOTAL ESTIMATED COSTS; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 26/04/2018 – ENGINE MAKER CFM INTERNATIONAL IS JOINT PROJECT OF GE, SAFRAN; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 21,739 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx owns 130,467 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability holds 6.19M shares. Hartford Mgmt Commerce invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oppenheimer & Company Inc owns 655,590 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 109,709 shares. Selway Asset accumulated 23,175 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Roosevelt Inv Gp accumulated 35,831 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 30.77M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Pension holds 8.89M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 0.01% or 9,348 shares. Sage Fincl Group accumulated 3,972 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

