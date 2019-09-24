As Sps Commerce (SPSC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Its Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Investment House Has Trimmed Position by $1.70 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 89.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 11,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 95,726 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 10,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 112,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.11M, down from 122,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $171.35. About 12.02M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability reported 0.32% stake. Acadian Asset Ltd invested in 113,636 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 72,505 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 6,135 shares. 39,513 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Nordea accumulated 48,022 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Point72 Asset LP reported 300 shares stake. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 354,156 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.02% or 14,398 shares. Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 55,818 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 1,217 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 215,307 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 6,096 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 13,867 shares to 112,660 shares, valued at $14.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 98,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 871,413 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.11 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,119 shares to 39,989 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).