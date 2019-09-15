As Sps Commerce (SPSC) Stock Price Rose, Chicago Equity Partners Cut Stake by $610,980; Viking Global Investors LP Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $261.36 Million as Share Value Rose

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 5,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 69,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, down from 75,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 205,585 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $242 MLN TO $244 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC); 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 4.81M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 billion, up from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.96M for 54.84 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 33,895 shares to 81,540 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 40,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold SPSC shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 39,513 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 146,954 shares. Vermont-based Prentiss Smith And has invested 1.52% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Principal Gp has invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Parametric Assocs Limited Co owns 72,064 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 69,655 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% or 354,156 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 27,788 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 13,753 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 3,387 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 1,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirador Cap LP has invested 0.12% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd invested in 68,093 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 173,765 shares.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GFN vs. SPSC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on February 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SPS Commerce Acquires CovalentWorks Nasdaq:SPSC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Drop Shippers Name Inventory Management and EDI as Best Investments for New Retail Channel – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPS Commerce Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CORE or SPSC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots share losses lead Dow’s 116-point fall – MarketWatch” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 290,693 shares to 11.38 million shares, valued at $425.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 634,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 0.24% or 34,800 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.49% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 169,987 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Co has 58,250 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Harris Associates L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 821,115 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wunderlich Managemnt invested 1.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). M&T Fincl Bank reported 183,791 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 231,135 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.98% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 349,780 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 5,745 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt holds 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 13,373 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 61,321 shares.