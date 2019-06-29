As Sps Commerce (SPSC) Stock Price Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Increased Its Position; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Boosted Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 16,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,308 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, up from 279,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 31.03M shares traded or 41.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett soothes investors fears of a trade war; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – STEVE ELLIS, HEAD OF INNOVATION GROUP, WILL RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 2018 Investor Day; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 294.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 22,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 7,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $102.21. About 115,605 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 49.12% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prescott Group Incorporated Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.33% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 9,708 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company reported 20,312 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 279,548 shares. Jnba Finance owns 501 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). 51,516 were reported by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 40,710 shares. 26,600 are held by Hillsdale. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.04% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 11,254 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% or 32,100 shares. Da Davidson & Communication has 0.02% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 8,688 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 9,027 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.60 million activity. The insider Nelson Kimberly K. sold $487,430.

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SPS Commerce Named ISV Partner of the Year for 2018 by Acumatica – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SPS Commerce: A Growth Stock In A Growth Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZNGA, SPSC, ICPT – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CORE vs. SPSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does SPS Commerce’s (NASDAQ:SPSC) Share Price Gain of 92% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 48,210 shares to 162,730 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 27,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,726 shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America pledges to stop lending to private-prison operators – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Receives No Objection to its 2019 Capital Plan – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Warren Buffett: His Best Investing Strategies, Stocks, and Advice – Motley Fool” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Shares Trade Up As CEO Sloan Steps Down – Benzinga” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Season For A Wells Fargo Preferred – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 724,986 shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 120 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt owns 452,368 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Mngmt Gp invested 0.6% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cls Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 30,294 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne accumulated 10,385 shares. 483 are held by Riggs Asset Managment Inc. Moreover, Massachusetts Ser Co Ma has 0.86% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fidelity Natl Finance Incorporated stated it has 210,000 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Fairview Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 11,903 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 284,147 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management holds 10,468 shares. Parsec Financial holds 115,742 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2,895 shares to 42,519 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Disc Select Sector Sp (XLY) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,627 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).