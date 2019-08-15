As Sps Commerce (SPSC) Shares Rose, Summit Creek Advisors Has Raised Its Stake; The Coca (KO) Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 294.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 22,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 29,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 7,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 42,138 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.70 TO $0.74; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q EPS 19c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments LP owns 10,306 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 509 shares or 0% of the stock. 279,548 were reported by Wells Fargo And Communication Mn. Bessemer Grp reported 37,600 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 4,609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 30,046 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell And Communications Investment Adviser Ltd Com owns 2,815 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 159,726 shares. Ameritas Partners invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 672 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 12,330 shares or 0% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 30 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 0.01% or 70,862 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.14% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 82,460 shares to 256,861 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,836 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 125,870 were reported by Community Bank Na. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa has invested 0.82% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Michigan-based Monroe Bankshares Tru Mi has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.58% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Macquarie Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 94,493 shares. Founders Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,735 shares. Allstate has invested 0.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Illinois-based Botty Limited has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Trustmark Bankshares Department invested in 162,472 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.75% or 25.04 million shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 198,677 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh stated it has 246,767 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 4.64M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01M and $167.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.06 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.