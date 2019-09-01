As Sps Comm Com (SPSC) Valuation Rose, Boston Advisors Upped Holding by $719,634; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Lowered Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding as Shares Rose

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 11,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 26,030 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 37,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 755,178 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.40, EST. $4.01; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (SPSC) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 6,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 27,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 20,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Comm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 154,182 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys New 1.2% Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 12,036 shares to 110,682 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 6,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,906 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4.