As Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Shares Declined, Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Holding; Panagora Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) as Stock Declined

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 491,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.79 million, down from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 394,794 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 358,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.19 million, up from 810,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 982,075 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.22 TO $1.28; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting HDS Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 24,239 shares to 42,056 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 282,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates owns 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 131,801 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.03% stake. Carroll Associate Inc stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 52,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 19,274 shares. Phocas Fincl has 10,870 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 114,751 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 430 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,032 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 16,420 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 5,358 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,394 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability reported 1.93M shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.20M for 8.59 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 78,646 shares to 484,778 shares, valued at $23.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 176,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,297 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting SFM Call Options For April 18th – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprouts Farmers Market: A Diamond In The Rough – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market: Trepidation Follows Announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger Company (KR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.