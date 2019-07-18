As Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Market Value Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lifted Position by $525,000; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stock Price Rose, First United Bank Trust Lifted by $812,276 Its Holding

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $139.23. About 1.22 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 803,233 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 Capex $165M-$170M; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED ITS MATURITY THROUGH MARCH 2023; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 14,605 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability reported 1.51M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 25,175 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.34% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Jennison Assoc Lc holds 0.03% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 1.22M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 137,420 shares. 2,530 are owned by Nomura Hldgs. Stifel Corp accumulated 10,829 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 0.1% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 262,121 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De has 5,142 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 337,388 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Stock Lost 13% Last Month – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Sprouts Farmers Market Shares Lost 14% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprouts Farmers Market Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market opens its first Central Florida location – Orlando Business Journal” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline has 0.12% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,300 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,697 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability reported 1.10 million shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp stated it has 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fincl Mgmt Professionals has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3 shares. Estabrook Management reported 114,228 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.05% stake. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,244 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Morgan Stanley owns 1.33M shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 24,495 shares. Guyasuta Advisors holds 190,454 shares. Capital Int Limited Ca invested in 0.43% or 14,500 shares. Greystone Managed Investments accumulated 68,088 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares to 26,009 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7. HANNON MICHAEL J also sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares.