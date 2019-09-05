As Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Valuation Declined, Holder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.31 Million; Woodstock Stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) Has Cut by $365,190

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 109,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 171,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 281,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 816,516 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 4; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 4.22 million shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SFM’s profit will be $24.80M for 21.90 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprouts Farmers Market: Strengths And Weaknesses – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Math Shows ONEV Can Go To $87 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sprouts Farmers Market Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

