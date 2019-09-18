As Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) Shares Were Volatile, Geode Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Holder Kazazian Asset Management Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,206 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 9,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust Inc (FUND) by 62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 97,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $403,000, down from 157,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.29 million market cap company. It closed at $6.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Inv holds 1.65% or 308,035 shares. Charles Schwab, a California-based fund reported 7.91 million shares. Jacobs & Ca has 91,340 shares. Discovery Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Ct reported 262,500 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 193,758 were accumulated by Agf Invests Incorporated. Hollencrest has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Management has 1,876 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segment Wealth Lc accumulated 0.1% or 3,676 shares. 29,269 were accumulated by Fort L P. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 31,041 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moore Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorporation has invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,868 shares to 13,737 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,858 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

