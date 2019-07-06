As Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Market Valuation Declined, Shaker Financial Services Has Cut Its Position by $1.43 Million; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake Upped by Prescott Group Capital Management Llc

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $282.55. About 255,868 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 27,476 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 15.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0.29% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 7.25 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 49,329 shares. Missouri-based Services Corp has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ww Asset has 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 35,823 shares. 685,136 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 0.07% or 3,150 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 63,710 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability owns 710,648 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Com has 1,410 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Stifel Corp holds 12,514 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Frontier Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.59% or 308,284 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10,381 shares.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Aetna Uncertainty Is Keeping CVS Stock Way Undervalued – Investorplace.com” on June 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Humana Won’t Make An Offer For Centene – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare completes acquisition of Meridian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trecora Res (NYSE:TREC) by 200,000 shares to 131,401 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 117,583 shares to 172,685 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Source Cap Inc (NYSE:SOR) by 85,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (NYSE:JHI).

More notable recent Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Admiral (VMVAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is T. Rowe Price Global Technology (PRGTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares July 2019 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/6/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.