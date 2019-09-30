As Sprint (S) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Raised Holding; Cna Financial Increases Holding in Lear (LEA)

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 105.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 19.48 million shares traded or 17.83% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES SPEAKING AT AN INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES CONSISTING OF ABOUT $2.1 BLN OF SERIES 2018-1 4.738% SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-1; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT BEGINS CALL WITH INVESTORS; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Elevates Marcelo Claure to Executive Chmn and Appoints Michel Combes as CEO; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CORP – SPRINT CAPITAL CORPORATION HAS AMENDED TERMS OF SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION TO INCREASE AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT FOR CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 5,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 24,150 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 18,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 183,371 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,229 were reported by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company invested in 0.36% or 595,652 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.01% or 28,649 shares. Carroll Assocs owns 1,774 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd stated it has 2,300 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 28,607 shares. 34,378 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Smithfield Tru Communication holds 760 shares. Glenmede Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,622 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 564,231 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs accumulated 10,898 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 3.17 million shares. Sigma Planning has 12,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 135 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 154,497 shares. Ftb stated it has 173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 39,614 are owned by Hgk Asset. Duncker Streett & invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Raymond James And reported 67,331 shares. Pinebridge Lp has 0.1% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). First Interstate Bank holds 0.01% or 196 shares in its portfolio. Harris Assoc LP holds 0.93% or 3.63 million shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Art Llc accumulated 0.06% or 7,500 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 31,428 shares. The New York-based Interest Grp has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 8,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 8,300 shares to 41,700 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group (NYSE:AIG) by 8,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,361 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).