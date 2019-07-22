As Sprint (S) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mig Capital Trimmed Its Holding; Office Depot (ODP) Shareholder Coatue Management Has Decreased Position by $470,766 as Share Value Declined

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 5.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 27.57 million shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 07/05/2018 – SPRINT, UNIT REPORT CONSENT SOLICITATIONS REGARDING SOME NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 03/05/2018 – Sprint at UBS Communications and Media IR Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT AND ACCELERATION OF EXPIRATION TIME TO MAY 17, 2018 RELATING TO CONSENT SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED…; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT CEO COMMENTS ON POSSIBLE DIVESTITURES AS DEAL CONDITION; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 90.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 156,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,679 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 172,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. It closed at $1.99 lastly. It is down 11.52% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares to 645,044 shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei reported 390,001 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 245,844 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr accumulated 0% or 31,056 shares. Glenmede Na reported 39,861 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 444 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 52,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 15,881 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 76,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement System owns 123,559 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc stated it has 62,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability holds 507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs, Georgia-based fund reported 369 shares. Bluecrest Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Nuwave Inv Lc has invested 0.07% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, Nomura has 0.02% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From ONE Gas, Inc.’s (NYSE:OGS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20,300 shares to 31,415 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Office Depot – Opportunity Didn’t Just Knock, It Beat The Door Down – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ODP vs. BBW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Meet Office Depotâ€™s Newest Partnership With Alibaba – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 04, 2019.