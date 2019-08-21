As Sprint (S) Stock Rose, Ota Financial Group LP Has Raised Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose While Jhl Capital Group Has Trimmed by $10.18 Million Its Holding

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $200.51. About 659,838 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 09/03/2018 – Gary Cohn, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, announced his resignation as Trump’s top economic adviser this week; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 07/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Resignation Raises Uncertainty, Says Goldman’s Hatzius (Video); 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings, so buy the market; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 18/05/2018 – From Goldman Sachs to groceries: Ocado’s boss Tim Steiner; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 3.91M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AT ‘BBB+’/STABLE ON SPRINT US; 12/03/2018 – SPRINT SAYS BASE INDENTURE & SPECTRUM LEASE AMENDED; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 21/05/2018 – Panasonic Announces Autism Sprint Car Sponsorship to Raise Autism Spectrum Disorder Awareness; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son agrees to give up control of Sprint to gain the scale needed to compete in the 5G battle; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Total Retail Postpaid Churn 1.78%; 27/04/2018 – SPRINT LAUNCHES SECURE WI-FI WITH AUTOMATIC DATA ENCRYPTION; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion and $231.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

