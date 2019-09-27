As Sprint (S) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Stake as Stock Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.51M, down from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 276,677 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 571.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 9.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 10.68M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.14 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 12.93M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AT ‘BBB+’/STABLE ON SPRINT US; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure Also Appointed Oper Chief of SoftBank Group, CEO of SoftBank Group Intl; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 27/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile Deal Could Be Announced by Monday; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $11.3B TO $11.8B, EST. $11.06B; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 (sf) To Sprint Corp.’s Second Note Issuance From Existing Spectrum License Securitization Program; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt accumulated 2.20 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 32,851 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Invesco reported 653,477 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested 0.02% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Agf invested 0.29% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 151,423 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na owns 10,484 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 2.13% or 336,369 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.04% or 24,960 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.03% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 15,683 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt has invested 0.64% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 3.97M are held by Cibc World Mkts Incorporated. Credit Suisse Ag reported 773,739 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.70M for 12.23 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 229,854 shares to 434,890 shares, valued at $35.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vec Jr Gold Mn Etf by 4.53 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 100,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $27.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 50,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.03% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 163,000 shares. Millennium invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 89,528 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Cetera Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 12,370 shares. Pnc Financial Services owns 37,878 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 415,000 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% or 2.68M shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation invested in 5.52 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 20,012 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Llp. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 2.08 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Com owns 14,828 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).