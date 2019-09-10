As Sprint (S) Stock Price Rose, Ota Financial Group LP Has Increased Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 7.75M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 13/04/2018 – Sprint and FlixLatino Join Forces to Provide Spanish-Language Entertainment to Customers; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 29/04/2018 – Full story: T-Mobile announces merger with Sprint in $26B deal; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Accelerates Expiration Time of Consent Solicitation to 5 P.M. May 1; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 6.76 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 36.43 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

