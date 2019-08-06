As Sprint (S) Shares Rose, Nwi Management LP Has Cut by $3.75 Million Its Stake; As Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Valuation Declined, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Decreased by $902,486 Its Position

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 20.49 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q NET OPER REV. $8.08B, EST. $8B; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.01. About 166,751 shares traded or 8.80% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 26,572 shares. 1 are held by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 3,379 shares. Whittier Company owns 1,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 9,071 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Co owns 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 1,965 shares. Moreover, Group Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Picton Mahoney Asset reported 15,300 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Lp has 49,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr holds 2,250 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 26,498 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 49,827 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,938 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69M for 21.19 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares to 128,249 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equities (Call) by 20.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.