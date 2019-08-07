As Sprint (S) Shares Rose, Holder Ota Financial Group LP Has Boosted Holding; Patten & Patten Trimmed Position in 3M Co. (MMM) by $1.27 Million

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 6,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 50,696 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, down from 56,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $163.67. About 4.95M shares traded or 55.25% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 9.58 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – Sprint Corp Announces Private Placement Offering of Wireless Spectrum-Backed Notes; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Letting Sprint and T-Mobile Merge Is a Terrible Idea; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 09/05/2018 – IGEN Networks Announces Medallion GPS Now Available on Sprint IoT Factory

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,020 shares to 66,587 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2.03 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 989,025 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. American Research And Mngmt Communication owns 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,735 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 91,230 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com, Arizona-based fund reported 17,162 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc has 167 shares. Novare Cap Ltd owns 1,860 shares. Mad River Invsts has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Miller Management Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,754 shares. 5,790 were reported by Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx. Moreover, Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 52,000 shares. Petrus Lta owns 28,550 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baltimore reported 39,854 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Keel Paul A.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.80 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

